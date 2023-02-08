Ubah / Azubogu Fight Dirty Over Anambra South Senatorial Election, As Nnewi PG Denies Endorsement

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo, Awka

The political war fare between the Young Progressive Party YPP Senatorial candidate Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA candidate Chief Chris Azubogu got messier when the duo took on one another to the cleaners over the alleged endorsement by their community Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

While Sen Ubah is claiming that his Community has endorsed him as it’s candidate Azubogu is contending that it is untrue and highly fallacious insisting that their community never endorsed anyone.

The duo of Azubogu and Ubah are from Umudim village and Otolo village in Nnewi town respectively and their ambitions appeared to have created a divide in the town

According to Azubogu who also accused Sen Ubah of sponsoring the court case that had earlier disqualified him from being candidate of APGA contended that it is his inalienable right to contest for the Senate position of the District adding that there was never a time he received the sum of N100 million from Ubah to step down for him to contest the gubernatorial seat of Anambra in 2017.

“Nobody endorsed Ifeanyi Ubah for the Senatorial seat of Anambra South District and Nzukora Nnewi never did that and this is the style of Ifeanyi Ubah who has continued to peddle lies and falsehood”

“In 2017 before the then President Good luck Jonathan I was told to allow Ubah to go for the governorship ticket of our former party the People’s Democratic Party PDP and I accepted but he lost the ticket and started supporting Chief Willie Obiano”

“Then he later came up with the allegation that he gave me the sum of N100 million through an agreement on the subject matter but I have witnesses such as our brother Chief Olisa Metuh and Mr Ikechukwu Ibeto at Chief Ibeto”s House and there was no such thing like N100 million”

“Go and ask his lawyer a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who he gave papers to give to me to sign if I ever signed any document concerning that because this is how he goes about deceiving and lying against people” he said.

“He has been the man sponsoring Ben Nwankwo at the Federal High Court to disqualify me from contesting the Senatorial election under APGA and now that I have won the case via the Court of Appeal he has introduced endorsement and the issue of agreement with N100 million” he said.

But Sen Ifeanyi Ubah through his Media Assistant Mr Kameh Ogbonna dismissed the claimed of Azubogu adding that the apex body of Nnewi Community; Nzukora Nnewi has endorsed him.

“This is his stuck in trade at every election period and because he had lost out in Nnewi he has resorted to creating confusion and causing trouble like he did at the last Town Hall meeting of Nnewi people”

“It was a town hall meeting and the members of Nzukora Nnewi were there and Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was there as the the only Senatorial candidate from Nnewi town and Azubogu came in and they told him that he was not invited and he got angry and started hitting his hand on the table”

“Everyone present said that the accepted candidate from Nnewi is Sen Ifeanyi Ubah and he got angry and bolted out and he was booed and that was how Sen Ubah was endorsed by his people”

“The allegation of sponsoring Ben Nwankwo against him is his usual way of causing trouble and he knows that he cannot win the election” he said.

But when contacted the President General of Nzukora Nnewi Dr Maduka Atuenyi said that the body has nothing to do with politics and should not be dragged into the matter.

“Please first of all this body Nzukora Nnewi is a socio-cultural organization that has nothing to do with politics and we do not need to be dragged into this matter for any reason what so ever”

“Nzukora Nnewi wishes to be left out of this there fight because we are not the body to endorse any candidate and it doesn’t fall within why the organization was formed so we cannot comment on this matter” he said.