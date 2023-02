Advertisement

The Supreme Court Court of Nigeria has temporary stopped the Federal Government from to halting the use of the old Naira notes on Feburary 10, 2023.

The case was brought to the Supreme courts by three state governors of Nigeria [Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi] – as exparte request. The Supreme Court granted interim injunction. The court adjourned till February 15, 2023.

The FG is expected to vacant the order.

