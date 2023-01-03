Gunmen set police station on fire in Imo state

Advertisement

Some unidentified gunmen on Monday evening burnt Afor Atta divisional police headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state.

This came barely few hours after a convoy of a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, was attacked with four of his police orderlies killed.

Reports say the attackers threw explosives into the station setting it ablaze there were no policeman on duty when the attackers struck.

The same police station was in June 2021 vandalized after two courts beside it were burnt.

The state police command is yet to issue statement concerning the incident.