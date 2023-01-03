Breaking News: Another Assassination In Anambra, Two Dead

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the insecurity in Anambra State appears to have completely evaded the grips of the State Government.

At minutes after noon in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, at a popular intersection near the UNIZIK back gate. A supposed Keke rider was assassinated by 2 boys owho rode n a motorcycle along with another who was also shot dead.

The identities of the victims are not readily available.

The details of killing remain fluid.

Stay tuned