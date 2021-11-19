Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to deserving manufacturing and importation companies based in Anambra state.

The companies were certified for meeting up the standard set by the regulatory body while others were recertified for sustaining the quality.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Mr Farouk Salim, Director General of SON said the certification activities were crucial as the world was now a global village where perception and acceptability derived from standardisation.

Salim was represented by Mrs Nwaoma Olujie, the Enugu Zone Coordinator of SON.

He said was determined to assure Nigerians and indeed the world that made-in-Nigeria products manufactured in Anambra under the MANCAP were produced with strict compliance to national standards.

“SON certification of these Anambra State manufactured products is a testimonial that these products have satisfied the requirements of the applicable national standard.

“Once a product satisfies the necessary quality requirements, a MANCAP certificate is issued as testimonial to that feat, for products which have already been certified.

“The certification is revalidated every three years to ensure that the product still maintains the quality level that enabled it to earn the certification at the first instance.

“We are here this morning to celebrate the following Manufacturers and businessmen based in Anambra including A-Z Petroleum, Godwin Okafor and Sons , Quality Aluminium & Steel Manufacturing Ind and Chuks Patrick Alu.

“Sylflora Ind, Group Enterprises, CapStone Global Company, Master Petroleum, Elephant Chem. Industries Ltd, Skif Alu- Steel Co, Gabinson Ind, Ibeto Petrochemical Ind, Marko Foam & Chemical Ind. Nig.

“Delendu Aluminium Co, Daco Foam/Chemical Ind, Tochanzy Engineering Company, Canopy Ind, Kennedy Global Concept Ind, Spring Olive Multiresources, Kovarite Aluminium, High Choice Ventures, Oyiofoyi Ventures and E. Obi Lons,” he said.

Salim called on importers of SON regulated products to endeavour to submit and subject them for quality test and certification.

He congratulated the awardees and warned that the certificates were not a right and stood the risk of being withdrawn if the firms default on standard.

“To prevent Nigeria from being used as a dumping ground for substandard products and in line with the Continental Free Trade Agreement, products coming into Nigeria are monitored through the SON Product Registration scheme.

“The essence of eProduct Registration is to guarantee transparency and traceability of products imported into the country.

“Any imported regulated product that is not captured under the eProduct Registration product is suspected to be substandard and shall go through necessary corrective action,” he said.