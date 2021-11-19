Advertisement

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has, at its 4th zonal meeting and retreat held in Lagos State, elected a new Deputy National President of the Association.

Also elected was a new National Treasurer while it the ratified the appointment of Hon. Victor Ebonka, the ALGON Delta State Chairman, as substantive National Legal Adviser after he had held the position in acting capacity.

The new National Deputy President, Hon. Aminu Maifata Muazu from Nasarawa State, the new National Treasurer, Hon. Mohammed Bappa of Takai Local Government Area Kano State and the former acting National Legal Adviser, Hon. Victor Ebonka from Delta State were immediately sworn in by a notary public, Barr. Taiwo Onayinka of Strict Attorneys.

At the time of this report, a formal communique at the end of the NEC meeting and retreat held from November 16 to 17, 2021 is being expected.

During the NEC meeting, the ALGON National President received a delegation of the Association of Bloggers And Journalists Against Fake News who paid him a courtesy visit.

The National President of the association, Comrade James Ezema, who appreciated the ALGON National President for his open door policy, pledged to partner with the association in its effort to mitigate the negative impact of fake news on peace and development in the country.