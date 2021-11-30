Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Activities are gradually returning in Awka with markets and few banks operating but markets and banks in Nnewi, Onitsha and environs are still under lock.

Residents of Awka capital city have started their normal living but schools are yet to resume as students were sent home by authorities.

However in Onitsha and environs, there were few movements in the commercial city but all the markets, shops and banks were locked.

Nnewi was the worst as the roads were still deserted with shops and other activities still on hold.

Though the sit-at-home order from the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB) had been suspended by the pro-biafra agitators the fear of ‘unknown gunmen’ has remained with residents.

Only few workers were at Chief Jerome Udoji Secretariat and Anambra State Government House on Monday because of the sit-at-home fear.

One of the workers said that many people who live in Enugwu -Ukwu, within and the capital city had refused to come to the office because they were warned by the non-State actors

A source said: “Those people issued a warning note to the drivers who brings them to work that they have been flouting their orders and therefore they should be ready to pay with their lives any moment from now, if they fails to desist

“As a result, the workers from that areas refused to come out again. Only three persons in the entire building that houses over 400 workers came to the office today. IPOB has killed the Igbo economy.”

A civil servant who resides at Nkpor and works in Awka said there were fears that people would be attacked if they come out to board vehicles to work.

“My family was scared that I should leave house for work to obey government directive at this critical moment, but when will this stop?

The traders and others were also not left out of the fears as most of them stayed indoors with families.

Mr Solomon Uba, a trader said they warned not to come to markets for business, noting that market leaderdhip hands are tied to enforce people to the except the issue is settled amicably.

He did not reveal who were still giving the threats since the IPOB, the originator has called off their order and state government giving assurances of their safety.

Uba said the threats are viral online in Social media, while calling for proactive action by state government and prominent personalities in the Society.