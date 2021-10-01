Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The sit-at-home ordered in the entire South East has successfully stopped the Nigeria @61 Independence celebration across the five states.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB had ordered a sit-at-home to frustrate the October 1 Independence celebration and make a bold statement on their quest for self determination.

The pro Biafra group also ordered that Nigeria flags be brought down on the day.

A total compliance across the states of the zone with most institutios removed Nigeria flags completely.

Major roads and streets in all the state capitals were deserted just as stadiums and other Central venues for October 1st parades and March past.

In Onitsha and environs, Anambra state, people stayed in their homes, while major roads, banks, filling stations, motor parks, schools and markets were closed for business activities.

Some intra- streets were converted to football arenas by children and drinking joints by some elders who enjoys liquor.

The Ecobank, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state complied by removing the Nigeria flag, just as also at Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra state.

Not even the huge presence of the police across the States could give residents the courage to violate the order as violenct destruction has recently been used to visit violators of the sit-at-home order.