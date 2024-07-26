Northern Youths Rejects Agitation For Protest, Calls For Fuel Subsidy Reversal

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

A Group under the Umbrella body of ‘ Northern Youths for Peace and Good Governance’ (NYIPGG), has rejected the national agitation for national protest while calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the removal of fuel subsidy that has caused an economic downturn in the country.

Abdulrahaman Bala, who was a keynote speaker stated this on Wednesday during a Youth Dialogue town hall meeting tagged; Empowering Northern Youths: Dialogue for Peace, progress and Prosperity held at Arewa House in Kaduna.

Bala explained that the reversal of fuel subsidy would help scuttle the agitation for a national protest due to the economic hardship.

He highlighted that the Federal Government’s palliative was not realistic and effective in cushioning the economic hardship that’s ongoing in the country.

” However, we’re not in support of the protest because the timing is wrong and there was every tendency that hoodlums may hijack the protest which will cause mayhem on many innocent citizens in the country,” he said.

” We call on our president to immediately initiate policies like; massive employment and support for small-scale businesses that’ll also help our economy.” He added.

The national president of the forum, Comrd. Umar Lawal, pleaded with the Northern youth to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some time to work on the policies he has already started that’ll help alleviate their suffering.

He explained that staging a protest now was looking at the situation of the country, noting some hoodlums are waiting for this opportunity to burn down the country.

” Those organizing the protest are faceless Nigerians and the youth must be very cautious of not becoming a willing tool in the hands of people who don’t want Nigerians to exist.” He stated.

Comrd. Suleiman Yusuf, who spoke on the topic of; Business Growth and Entrepreneurship in the North, said rather than the Youth of Northern Nigeria focusing on protest, they should begin to think of ways they’ll build themselves rather than being a willing tool of disrupting the country.

” He encourages the youths to yearn for education and look for those who are interested in building their future.

” Youth must devise ways of making money with their mobile phones. The world has become a global village for all most especially the Youths.

Earlier, the organizing committee Chairman, Comrd. Zakari Hashim said the Youth town hall dialogue meeting was to discuss and deliberate on pressing challenges such as insecurity, agriculture, opportunities, business growth, and poverty alleviation.

” These topics are crucial for the development and future of our region and expressed satisfaction that the recommendations generated will make a significant impact.” He added.