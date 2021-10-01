Advertisement

ANDY UBA CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION (AUCO)

(IGWEBUIKE)

October 01, 2021.

CANCELLATION OF ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) GUBERNATORIAL

CAMPAIGN FLAG OFF & CONDOLENCE MESSAGE TO NDI ANAMBRA WHO HAVE LOST FAMILY MEMBERS AS A RESULT OF THE ONGOING POLITICALLY MOTIVATED KILLINGS IN ANAMBRA STATE.

Umunne M Ndi Anambra Ekene M Unu !!!

My name is SENATOR ANDY EMMANUEL UBA MFR, by the special grace of God the All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate for Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election.

Greetings and happy 61st independence anniversary to all of you.

Like every other well-meaning member of the public, I have followed with much sadness and grief, the recent, unfortunate and mindless state of violence and insecurity in Anambra state. I have also watched with disdain obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and inability of the APGA led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos.

My sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones in the ongoing politically motivated killings in Anambra state. To Ndi Anambra who are living in fear of their lives and properties as a result of the ongoing mayhem, I bring you a message of hope; hope in God under whose divine protection as Christians we go about our daily activities; hope in our collective capacity and republican nature to resist all forms of evil, even when perpetrated under the watch of highest civil authority in our dear state; and finally our collective hope on the capacity of our heroes past (our ancestors) to guide and intercede for us before God.

I therefore charge you to go about your normal lawful businesses while keeping vigilant and taking necessary precaution to ensure your lives and properties are not put in harms way. As a mark of respect and honor for all those who have lost their lives I, in consultation with the leadership of our great party and campaign council, have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021 in Onitsha.

Umunne M Ndi Anambra , you will all agree with me that our culture and tradition hold lives sacred , it follows therefore that the safety and preservation of lives of our people MUST all times take precedence over any political interest, activities and/or associations. I, Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba will be the very last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people. Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch. I will ensure, moving forward, that I put everything lawfully at my disposal to ensure this politically motivated killings is brought to an end to enable the good people of Anambra go about their lawful businesses without fear of any sort.

