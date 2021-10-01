Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Friday, cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike warned that APC has no good intention for Jonathan, adding that the ruling party is trying to ruin his hard-earned reputation.

Advertisement

He spoke to BBC pidgin while reacting to the possibility of Jonathan defecting to the APC ahead of 2023.

The governor cautioned the former president not to be deceived by the lures of getting APC’s presidential ticket in 2023.

According to Wike, such a move is aimed at destroying him because APC does not like him.

“I will tell him not to go anywhere. ‘These people don’t like you. You should know them very well that they don’t like you. What have they not said about you? Has all the things they said about you changed?

“APC only intend on bringing in PDP people who have a name and destroying them so that they will not have anywhere to go again.

“I respect the former President. I know he is a man of integrity. If I have the chance to advise him, I’d tell him, ‘Sir, please don’t make that mistake. If you want to run for President, run under PDP. Nigerians cherish you more than this government. They have seen that all the things government told them are lies.”