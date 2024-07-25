Bauchi bans nationwide protest in Bauchi – SSG

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Secretary to the Bauchi State Government Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim has explained that no strike is going to happen in Bauchi.

Kashim said this at a press conference held at the Government House Bauchi on Wednesday. He said that the State is committed to upholding law and order and asserted that all security agencies would take decisive action against any attempts to disrupt peace and stability during the planned protests across the country.

He clarified that the state government does not endorse nor tolerate such activities that could potentially threaten public safety and security and assured that the government’s responsibility to maintain peace and protect citizens from any form of disturbance.

Kashim said that the government is not aware of, nor welcoming, any protest in the state and warned potential protesters to “think twice” before attempting to organize any demonstration in Bauchi, stressing that the state will not tolerate any protest because Bauchi People are peace loving .

He said the impromto press conference was as a result of false information circulating about the state’s approval to close Primary Healthcare Centers on the day of the planned protest. Kashim debunked this claim, stating that the government had no knowledge of or involvement in the decision.

He said government has commenced investigation into the matter, and the officer responsible for sharing the false information will face the consequences. Kashim said that all Primary Healthcare Centers and public institutions in the state will remain open, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability and dismissed circulating rumors suggesting that the government planned to close Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) on the day of the protests.

He assured the public that PHCs and essential services would operate as usual, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare for all residents of the state

It was reported in some national dailies last Tuesday that Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board,announced the State Government will close all Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) on the day of the proposed nationwide anti-government protest.

Dr. Mohammed was quoted to have said that “Security reports indicate that our PHCs are targets during the planned protest. We are not willing to risk the lives of our staff and patients; therefore, we will shut down the facilities., “On the day of the protest, our health facility staff will be on holiday to avoid being victims of the attack. Normal services will resume after the protest.”