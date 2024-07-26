Christian Elders Write Tinubu, Say Nigeria Faces Imminent Implosion

***Say Appointment of EFCC Chairman Should Be Free From Political Interference

For Nigeria to succeed in its fight against corruption, the crusade must start from the civil service and National Assembly, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), has said.

While suggesting that the appointment of the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be free from any political influence, the organization advised the government to subject the draft Constitution of the 2014 National Conference to a national referendum.

Once it scales through the referendum, the Forum said it becomes a valid constitution of “we the people.”

According to NCEF, the beauty about the proposal is that no part of Nigeria can object since all the component parts of the country were represented at the National Conference and they unanimously approved the draft constitution.

The National Chairman of the Forum, Dr Samuel Danjuma Gani, raised the concerns in a letter to President Bola Tinubu, copied to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Apart from Gani, other members of NCEF are Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North); Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South); Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, Hon. Treasurer; Prof. Joseph Otubu, Dr. (Mrs) Kate Okparaeke, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (Rtd), Hon. Justice James Ogebe, JSC (Rtd), Elder Moses Ihonde, Hon. Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (Rtd) and Elder Nathaniel Okoro.

Others are Solomon Asemota (SAN), Elder Matthew Owojaiye, DIG P. L. Dabup, Sir John W. Bagu, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof. (Mrs) Deborah Enilo Ajakaiye, HRM Oba Dokun Thompson, Dr. Taiwo Idemudia (Diaspora), Elder Minso Gadzama, Apostle Bulus Musa Kewa, Admiral Peter Adeniyi (Rtd), Hon. Justice Goddy Anunihu (Rtd.), Chief Sir

Ferdinand Anikwe PhD and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary).

The letter was sequel to a recent meeting which reviewed the state of the nation and expressed concern about the condition of the people and the country.

NCEF identified four critical areas, amongst many others, that government should focus attention on in a bid to halt the downward spiral of the country which, if not checked, may result in an implosion in the nearest future.

The four critical areas identified by the Christian Elders are: imperative of a new Constitution for Nigeria; credible fight against corruption; independence of the Judiciary and restoration of judicial integrity and averting the proposed national protest planned for August 2024.

The Christian Elders said, “Undeniably, the military created a culture of corruption in Nigeria. This culture was made worse by the political class which has erased any dividing line between the state treasury and their private purse. Almost every government in the past few years has made fight against corruption a major manifesto. Unfortunately, none of them have been able to make any meaningful impact in the fight against corruption.

“The establishment of EFCC was a good idea until it became a tool to fight political opponents by the party in power. We regret to observe that the current administration is towing this line. The eight years of the (Muhammadu) Buhari administration ranks as the most corrupt government ever witnessed in Nigeria. What has been the scorecard of the EFCC under the Tinubu administration in arresting and prosecuting the corrupt public officials? So far, most of the arrests made by the EFCC give the impression of media trial and playing to the gallery. It is the prosecution of corrupt persons that confirm credible fight against corruption.

“An area of increasing concern is the corruption in the civil service and amongst public officials. If corruption is not tackled effectively at this level, no government can claim to succeed in fighting corruption. The most corrupt entities in Nigeria are the government officials.

“Most Civil Servants conduct their duties as if they are doing the people a favour. It is fast becoming the norm that unless they are financially induced, they will not lift a finger to do any work for which they are employed and paid salaries. The civil servants no longer hide their greed neither are they ashamed about it. On the contrary, they have developed an entitlement mentality that indicates they truly believe they deserve to be bribed before they can do their work.

“An effective fight against corruption in Nigeria must start from the civil service and the National Assembly. Legislators that allocate to themselves humongous salary, and allowances, for representing people who daily live in penury and poverty is the height of corruption. The

National Christian Elders Forum advocates an independent EFCC that would be free from any political restraint in the discharge of its duties.

“The appointment of the officials of the EFCC should equally be free from any political influence. Since politicians are portraying themselves as the sponsors and beneficiaries of corruption in the land, they should not be involved in the appointment of officers of the EFCC.

If the government is sincere in its fight against corruption, it must develop a structure that would guarantee independence of the EFCC. This can easily be done if there is the political will to eradicate corruption in Nigeria.”

To avert the looming nationwide protest, the Christian Elders.advised Tinubu to announce the introduction of a new constitution and commence preparations for a national referendum to adopt the draft constitution of the 2014 National Conference.

They assured the President that a step in this direction would neutralize every agitation, maintaining that anarchists would have no basis to rally people to public protest that might end up in the destruction of lives and properties.

While stating that the organisers of the looming protest wish to replicate the demonstration that took place recently in Kenya, the Forum said the situation in Kenya is different from that of Nigeria, adding that there are too many aggrieved groups in Nigeria for anyone to toy with the idea of national protest.

The Forum warned that the “country would implode, or the protesters would be massacred by over enthusiastic security forces”, saying the memory of the #ENDSARS bloodshed is still fresh in public memories

The letter also reads, “As Elders, we do not support any action that might lead to loss of lives, and destruction of national assets and individual properties. Under the circumstances, we advocate that the government must change its approach to governance and restore hope and confidence in the people.

“The challenge facing the government has been how to develop a new constitution. While many voices agree that Nigeria requires a new constitution, there is yet to be a consensus on how it should be done. Consequently, many proposals have come forth, one of which is the perennial amendment by the National Assembly. Unfortunately, that process has not provided the required solution after six amendment exercises by various legislative assemblies.

In addition, the efforts of the National Assembly have been condemned that the responsibility of the legislators is to make laws and not to give the country a constitution. The task of producing a constitution is the responsibility of the ethnic nationalities.

“The National Christian Elders Forum proposes that in view of the urgency to jump-start the economy and guarantee safety and prosperity for the citizens, the government should adopt the draft Constitution of the 2014 National Conference. That document could be a starting point having been agreed upon by representatives of the various ethnic nationalities and participants from various sectors of the economy and the society.

“The major flaw of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is its preamble which claims “We the People…” The point has been made repeatedly that “we the people” did not produce the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The people are almost being driven to desperation and despondency. When people start thinking they have nothing to lose, whether they live or die, the country is in a precarious situation. The mere promise of the government that a new constitution is in the offing within a few months will calm a lot of frayed nerves in the country and restore hope and confidence in the people that Nigeria will not sink.

“Mr. President, the first task of government is to instil hope and confidence in the citizens that their country will float and prosper. Presently, very few Nigerians have such confidence. Government must restore hope in the people.”

The Forum also expressed concern over what it described as the unfortunate incursion of partisan politicking in the judiciary, stressing that this has robbed the judiciary of its integrity and credibility.

Citing the National Bureau of Statistics July 2024 report, the elders maintained that “it is very disturbing bribery collected by judges and magistrates rose from 19 per cent in 2019 to 50 per cent in 2023.

“These are official government figures. The report is a distressing indictment on the judiciary which is yet to recover from allegations of wrongdoing during the 2023 elections.

“Consequently, government must call politicians to order to desist from infiltrating the judiciary with inordinate political ambitions. In addition to that, the independence of the judiciary must be guaranteed. The recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on steps to reform the judiciary should be implemented. Any country that cannot guarantee justice in its courts is one step away from anarchy”, NCEF emphasized.