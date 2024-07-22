FG Moves To Reunite Dangote With Regulators [Daily Trust]

The Federal Government has weighed into the rift between Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Daily Trust reports that Dangote has been having issues with the government over his refinery project in Lagos.

He had earlier narrated how a cabal was blocking his moves to import crude and how it has been difficult to get products, slowing down operations.

But the situation took a worse turn when the NMDPRA said the government was yet to license the Dangote refinery to begin operations.

Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive officer (CEO) of NMDPRA, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the state House on Thursday.

According to Ahmed, the claims of ongoing efforts to scuttle the operations of Dangote refinery due to lack of supply of crude oil by International Oil Companies were not true, adding that the refinery was still at the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed yet.

Ahmed added that the diesel product of Dangote was below international standard, a claim which the businessman refuted during an interactive session at the weekend.

But at an interactive session with House of Representatives members at the weekend, Dangote countered the claim, saying the diesel from his refinery is of a very high standard.

On Monday, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to address and resolve the issues around the Dangote Refinery.

A statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, said the meeting involves: Mr. Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group; Mr. Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Mr. Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

“The stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the minister for his exemplary leadership and timely intervention in facilitating this crucial dialogue. The meeting focused on finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the current impasse affecting the Dangote Refinery, with all parties demonstrating a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving.”

The statement added that the minister emphasized the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the Oil and Gas sector, which is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.

It noted that the meeting marked a significant step towards resolving the challenges and underscores the minister’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.