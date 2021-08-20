Advertisement

It was American Puritan Preacher and Author, Thomas Watson, who said ” prayer delights God’s ear; it melts His heart; and opens His hand. God cannot deny a praying soul…”

39 -year-old housewife, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, never doubted God’s ability to resolve all seemingly tough, even hopeless situations, in her life.

He had done so much for her and family before, in her lifetime, and was not about to change, or fail her! Nkeiru’s faith in the Lord her creator was so strong she confidently disbelieved the advice of her Doctors!

Both she and her husband hail from the rural town of Eha-Amufu, Enugu state, but lived in the suburb of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In their ancestral community, like in most African societies, every couple desired male children and would give anything to have at least one!

The first six children of this couple were girls. Nkeiru and husband might have been a bit disappointed but remarkably remained optimistic that a male child was on the way!

The arrival of each of those girl children, instead of leading the couple to despair, strengthened their faith in God that the “next’ would be a boy, Nkeiru said.

That elusive ” next” was the seventh child, and was delivered by non medics, inside the Owerri depot of Peacec Mass Transit Limited!

The joy of the mother of seven knew no bounds! And for several reasons!

First, the long wait for male child was over!

Her Owerri Doctors’ counsel/prediction that the delivery could only safely be by Caesarian operation had also been disproved !

“It was also particularly rewarding to me that my continuous patronage of Peace Mass Transit, since I began to travel around Nigeria as an adult, had been justified”, she told our Owerri office staff who paid her ‘Omugwo’ visit Wednesday.

” I am so happy to have had this baby by normal delivery; Doctors had warned me my baby could only come by c/s(caesarian section), but I rejected that!”

“It never happened in my family and I wasn’t going to be the first. I had had six normal, non complicated deliveries and had strong faith in my God that this one was also going to be as smooth…

” I made the decision to travel to Enugu, my blessed land of birth to seek alternative advice, and naturally for me, my preferred transport was Peace Mass…

” For me, it has always been Peace Mass or no other…if I miss Peace, I go back home and wait till the following day…

“And, so on the this fateful day, I got to the park and bought my ticket as usual; boarded actually but began to feel the ‘signs’ as we were about to depart!

” I tried to be strong and told other concerned passengers that I could manage…but older, more experienced women among them helped do down..

“PMT ground staff provided us some privacy and in no time, the baby arrived!..

” And, low and behold, it was a baby boy, the elusive boy we have been waiting for!

“What can I say other than praise God who acquitted me in such critical moment and such a special occasion…at a Special venue?

“Peace be unto Peace Mass Transit…My own earthly sanctuary!

” We have named our son “Peace” ; Peace Ifeanyi, is his Name!

Mrs. Ifeanyi turned to the visiting PMT team to offer them Prayers: ” May God preserve you people and your business; PMT shall be be like the mustard seed; you shall not lack. The way you people have treated me shall bring you celebrations in high places…

“The God I worship shall multiply whatever you gave me, including the courtesies and care; o! My God…what a life!

She went emotional…