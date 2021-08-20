Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration not doing enough at nation building

By Favour Goodness

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has disputed claims by some officials of the Federal Government that Nigerian unity was non- negotiable while doing a lot of things the destroy the country.

Atiku said that contrary to such beliefs in some quarters, Nigeria’s unity is negotiable, noting that a marriage cannot be declared as non-negotiable, when one party is doing everything to sow seeds of discord within the same union.

He spoke at a national dialogue and public presentation of a book, ‘Remaking Nigeria: 60 years, 60 Voices’ in Abuja, on Thursday.

His words, “I find it amusing when people declare Nigeria’s unity as fixed and non-negotiable while doing everything in their power to destroy that fragile unity.

“Nothing in the relationships among peoples is fixed for eternity. You cannot declare your marriage as non-negotiable while doing everything to sow seeds of discord in that same marriage.

“You can whip groups of people into forming a country but you cannot whip them into forming a nation. Nations are built through conscious or even unconscious agreement by peoples who believe that being together is, on balance, more beneficial than being apart.”

The former Vice President also said the government at the federal level had not done enough in nation building, accusing them of undoing the achievements of previous administrations in that aspect.