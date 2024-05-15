Tinubu to Wike: Count me out of Rivers crisis, and face your job

President Bola Tinubu has told the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to face his job and that he will not take sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The President stated through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said anyone with the belief that President Tinubu would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

Ngelale stated this during an interview on TVC, insisting that Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers State Government.

I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state, if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaken and they’ll be disappointed.

Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.