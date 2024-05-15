8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Tinubu to Wike: Count me out of Rivers crisis, and face your job

National
Tinubu to Wike: Count me out of Rivers crisis, and face your job
Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

President Bola Tinubu has told the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to face his job and that he will not take sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The President stated through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said anyone with the belief that President Tinubu would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

Ngelale stated this during an interview on TVC, insisting that Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers State Government.

I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state, if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaken and they’ll be disappointed.

READ ALSO  If Not For Wike, Fubara Would Be A Level 14 Civil Servant

Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Widow Escapes Assassination at Midnight, As Sister-in-law Allegedly Storms with Thugs, Demolishes Her New House (video)

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NNPC/First E&P JV Empowers NGOs with N53.4m

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports