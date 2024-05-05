In Anambra, Police Arrest 7 Suspected Cultists, Declare Baby Wanted

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested no fewer than seven persons for suspected cultism and armed robbery in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, the gang members were arrested at about 10.pm on Friday when the officers swooped on them. He said a cut-size double barrel gun, one tricycle without a reg number, and some hard drugs were also recovered from the gang.

“The suspects include Chukwuemka Ozoekwe (aged 18), Chidozie Anagor (aged 18) Chukwuemeka Oyeoka (aged 18), Ebuka Okoye (aged 17), Olisa Obi (aged 19), Chidubem Nwakwu (aged 20), and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu — all males,” he said.

The PPRO also said the Command has declared wanted and launched manhunt for Makuo Nwosu (popularly known as Baby) and one other person whose name is yet to be identified.

The statement read in parts: “Police attached to Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS), while on patrol at UNIZIK Junction, intercepted all males and five occupants, including the driver of a tricycle.

“While the operatives were in a bid to question them, the occupants took to their heels. While the others escaped, Chukwuemka Ozoekwe was arrested.

“Ozoekwe later led the Police to their criminal den where Chidozie Anagor (aged 18 years), and Chukwuemeka Oyeoka (aged 18 years) were arrested, and the remaining two are still at large.

“Also, during the raid operation in their harbor, the operatives arrested Ebuka Okoye (17 years), Olisa Obi (19 years), Chidubem Nwakwu (20 years), and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu.”

Continuing, SP Ikenga said, “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Vipers Cult group, and they are one of the gangs terrorizing Awka metropolis recently. The suspects also confessed that they were on a mission to rob the road users of their phones and personal belongings before the arrest.

“To this end, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration and acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe PSC MNIPS charged the Operatives to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime in the state.

“He also assured Ndi Anambra that the confidence repose on the Police and all the security agencies in the State shall not be taken for granted, and directed that the suspects to be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigations.”