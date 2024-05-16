8.4 C
New York
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Anambra Govt Seals Illegal, Unhealthy Water Factories

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government, over the week, sealed some water producing companies in the State over their illegalities and unhealthiness.

According to information credited to Clara Madubuike of the State Ministry of Environment, the exercise and clampdown were carried out by the Ministry’s Health and Pollution Control Enforcement Team, who were led in the operation by the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu.

Among other reasons, it was gathered that the illegal and unhealthy water factories were sealed off for also not obeying summons after they were served abatement notices by the Ministry.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Commissioner Odimegwu said Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration has zero tolerance for illegality and unhealthiness, as it holds the rule of law and the well-being of Ndị Anambra to the highest esteem.

According to Engr. Odimegwu, any water factory or institution that is operating illegally in the state or that does not meet required health standard will face the full weight of the law, to serve as deterrent to others.

To further discourage such, the Commissioner said the concerned team from the Ministry would henceforth be going round the state to monitor and penalize any business, hotels, water factories, restaurants, plazas and others that refused to maintain healthy practices or keep their environment, facilities and drainages clean.

He also reminded Ndị Anambra that the Governor’s vision of making the state a livable and prosperous homeland cannot only be achieved by the government, but through the collective and collaborative efforts of the people; hence the need for the public to play their own parts to further enhance the realization of the golden vision.

