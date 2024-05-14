Uzodimma Dissolves ISAMATA, Orders Arrest, Detention Of Ezeanochie For Multi-million Naira Land Allocation Fraud

From Joshua chibuzo Andrew

Chief Emmanuel Ezeanochie the ISAMATA chairman in Imo State has been declared wanted by the State government.

In a statement issued by the State government through Declan Emelumba, the commissioner for information on Tuesday revealed that Ezeanochie defrauded Imo traders multi-million naira with a fictitious land allocation scheme.

The statement read in full;

“In accordance with his resolve to rid the state of corruption in all sectors, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has ordered the arrest and detention of Mr Emmanuel Ezeanochie, the state chairman of Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association( ISAMATA).

” The order followed allegations that Mr Ezeanochie fraudulently used the name of the government to illegally appropriate land and market stalls for his personal use.

“In like manner, His Excellency has approved the immediate dissolution

of the state executive Committee of ISAMTA.

“His Excellency further directs the relevant security agencies to expedite investigations into the allegations against the former chairman of ISAMATA, Mr Ezeanochie, and prosecute him if indicted.”