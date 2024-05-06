Anambra Journalist, Obeta Bags Chieftaincy Title from Catholic Church

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday, bestowed the chieftaincy title of Nnadiebube (Glorious father) on the former Vice Chairman of Anambra council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Boniface Okechukwu Obeta.

Obeta, State Correspondent of Leadership newspaper, was honoured with the title alongside 18 other distinguished professionals living in Awka and worshipping at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church of the Catholic Diocese of church.

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, represented at the occasion by the Cathedral Administrator, Ven. Rev. Fr. Anthony Nwafor, commended Obeta for having assisted the church in various ways since he joined the parish in 1996.

Obeta, who has contributed to the church growth in various ways, was a pioneer executive member of English Community zone now known as St. Francis Zone of the parish and author who wrote and ensured that it was recognised as a zone in the cathedral under the then Cathedral Administrator, Rev. Fr. Patrick Ezeoke.

He is also the current Chairman of St. Charles Zone comprising the six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Enugu North senatorial zone and Isi-Uzoh LGA of Enugu East senatorial Zone of Enugu State.

The Chairman, Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) St. Patrick’s Cathedral Awka, Mr Obinna Anakuba, and Mr Ifeanyi J. Ogbodo, the Chairman of organising committee of the event, said the award was an honour to deserving members of the church and parts of activities marking the 2024 father’s Sunday of the Catholic church.

PROFILE:

Obeta is the son of the late Chief OBETTAJA UGWUOKE and Mrs OREJA REBECCA OBETA (nee Asogwa-Elechi) of Dimamoke village, Ibagwani in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state.

A graduate of Linguistics from the University of Jos(1990), also obtained National Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) (1994).

Chief OBETA has been in active journalism practice for over 33 years now, having worked for several print media establishments, and formerly the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Anambra state and former Vice Chairman of the NUJ, Anambra state Council.

He was also a former Transition Committee member for Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, and his home Parish is St. John Catholic Parish, Ibagwani.