Coastal Highway: Stop the Blackmail Against Obi, Ezeonwuka Tells Umahi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, the Spiritual Leader of Igbo Nation has lashed out at Engr. David Umahi, the Minister of Works over his comment that Mr Peter Obi was inciting Igbo against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and leading opposition leader had criticised the decision of the Federal Government to construct a coastal highway from Lagos to Calabar when most existing internal roads in the country were in bad state and needed reconstruction.

But in a response, Umahi instead of responding to Issues raised by Obi alleged that he was misleading Igbo and inciting them against the Federal Government.

Ezeonwuka said Umahi should not sacrifice the Igbo Nation in his quest to be sent as a loyal servant of the President and sustain his political relevance warning that those who tried in the past all had sad and shameful end.

He said he had no problems with Umahi trying to service the ego of his master but it must not be at the risk of the collective destiny of Igbo people.

Ezeonwuka who is the founder of the Ogilisi Igbo Foundation, an Igbo Socio Cultural organisation, said Tinubu had received the greatest support from Igbo people when they refused to join the nationwide protest against harsh policies which would have not only bring his government to its knees but throw the country into crisis.

He said the Coastal highway had been condemned by many including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP as misplaced priority and waste of money and wondered why Umahi should single out Obi for blackmail

“I condemn the blackmail of Mr Peter Obi by Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works and warn him to stop forthwith, he should not try to use Igbo to service his selfish political interest because, nobody who did what he is doing in the past survived it, he should check history.

“He cannot set the Igbo against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, good friends in Igbo land and Peter has good friends across Nigeria, so, his allegation against Obi is not only false but idiotic and should be withdrawn immediately.

“Umahi can enjoy his spoil of politics but must not do that with the blackmail of Peter or Igbo, I therefore call on Igbo stakeholders to condemn.this rascality against Igbo by Umahi and call him to order, Igbo have had enough of this madness,’’ he said

Ezeonwuka said Umahi should concentrate on his ministerial work and avoid sabotaging and jeopardising the interest of Igbo describing Igbo as a deputy which nobody tries to rubbish with serious consequences.