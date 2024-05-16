8.4 C
Governor Fubara Spits More Fire, Refers To Wike As A Rat

Wike Wins, As PDP NEC Endorses Damagum, Anyanwu
Amid his continued fight with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has assured that he’s not fighting the Federal Government.

The governor spoke during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo road in Eleme area of the state yesterday.

According to Fubara: “If we are fighting the Federal Government it’s a different matter, we are talking about the Federal Government that is giving us some support, but there’s a rat in the house that is eating the bag of garri.

“So, you can imagine such a situation but we have now set the Otapiapia to finish the rat.”

Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the political control of Rivers State.

The rift between the duo had affected the legislative arm of the state, a situation that had seen defections of state Assembly members and the emergence of factional Speakers.

