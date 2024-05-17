Driver Arrested, As Truck Crushes Five Passengers To Death In Abia

Abia State Police command has confirmed the arrest of a 35 year old driver, Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo after his Mac Truck lost control and crushed not fewer than 5 Persons at a Police checkpoint near Lekwesi Umuchieze in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Police in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Asp Maureen Chinaka, the police said two passengers died on the spot while one among those rushed to the Hospital was also confirmed Dead bringing it to a total of three while four others are battling for survival.

“On 15/05/2024 at about 22:30hrs, the Isiochi police divisional headquarters received a report of a fatal motor accident along Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, near Lekwesi Umuchieze in Umueneochi LGA of Abia State”

“Investigation into the incident revealed at about 19:45 hrs a Mac truck with registration number KGE 22, driven by Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State, lost control while descending a slope at the aforementioned location and destroyed two military barricades which he wanted to use as wage to the truck. He eventually got to the third which is the police checkpoint at that location but collided with a stationary bus, resulting in the death of two passengers, injuring five others”

“The injured victims were taken to Christ the King Hospital at Ngodo Isiochi. Sadly, one of the injured persons identity yet unknown was confirmed dead”

“The accident scene has been visited, corpses deposited at the mortuary, admitted patients has been treated and discharged, accident vehicle has been pulled out of the Ditch and Driver in our custody. Normalcy has been restored to the area, but monitoring efforts continue as investigation is ongoing” the statement concluded