Ebonyi: Lawmakers Approve Budget For Local Government Election

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state House of Assembly has approved over Five Hundred Million Naira budget for the upcoming Local Government Areas election, as requested by Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC.

The Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa during plenary read a letter from Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state requesting the approval of Five Hundred and Eighteen Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira budgeted for the election scheduled for July this year.

The Speaker while stating that the proposal includes the payment of clerk, adhoc staff as well as pre election training, declared motion to vote by the house, which was unanimously adopted

following a motion moved by Hon Chikezie Igu representing Ohaozara East and supported by Abiri Godwin Abiri representing Izzi West Constituency.

Rt. Hon Odunwa charged EBSIEC to ensure that free and fair election was conducted to reflect the will of the electorates while directing the Clerk of the house to prepare a memo to the state governor on the approval of EBSIEC budget for the coming council areas election.