8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ebonyi: Lawmakers Approve Budget For Local Government Election

Politics
Ebonyi speaker Rt. Hon Ije Odunwa

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state House of Assembly has approved over Five Hundred Million Naira budget for the upcoming Local Government Areas election, as requested by Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC.

Ebonyi speaker Rt. Hon Ije Odunwa & other lawmakers

The Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa during plenary read a letter from Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state requesting the approval of Five Hundred and Eighteen Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira budgeted for the election scheduled for July this year.

The Speaker while stating that the proposal includes the payment of clerk, adhoc staff as well as pre election training, declared motion to vote by the house, which was unanimously adopted
following a motion moved by Hon Chikezie Igu representing Ohaozara East and supported by Abiri Godwin Abiri representing Izzi West Constituency.

READ ALSO  Fire Guts Residential Building in Anambra (Photos)

Rt. Hon Odunwa charged EBSIEC to ensure that free and fair election was conducted to reflect the will of the electorates while directing the Clerk of the house to prepare a memo to the state governor on the approval of EBSIEC budget for the coming council areas election.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘Shell’s Bonga boosted Nigeria’s 2023 production’
Next article
Why we honoured Senator Iya with leadership award – Group

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  I need Tinubu, Falana, others' intervention over Offor’s power play - Detained S'African Activist

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports