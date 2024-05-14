EFCC Arraigns Two for N12.9m Fraud in Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 13, 2024, arraigned Babakura Muhammad Nur and Kaltum Mustapha for criminal misappropriation to the tune of N12,950,000( Twelve Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only)

The duos were arraigned separately before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court on one -count charge for criminal misappropriation and cheating.

The count against Nur reads: “That you Baba Kura Muhammad Nur, on or about September, 2021 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly misappropriated and converted for your own use the sum of N11, 600,000.00 (Eleven Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira) being payment for foodstuffs belonging to Alhaji Usman Mohammed and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Laws Borno State (Cap 102Vol. 3 of 1994)respectively.”

While the charge against Mustapha reads: “That you Kaltum Mustapha, sometime in June, 2022 at Maiduguri, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced the duos of Muhammad Lawan Sani Abubakar Umar and Yusuf Jafar to deliver to you the sum of N1,350,000.00 ) only for the supply of ready to use Threropeutic RUTH (a.k.a Tammua packages)which you are yet to pay and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the penal Code cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to their separate charges when they were read to them.

Counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmad, S.O Saka and A.D Aliyu prayed the court for trial dates and to remand the defendants in prison custody.

While Counsel to the defendant M. Abubakar applied orally for the bail of his client

Justice Kumaliya thereafter admitted Mustapha to bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties in like sum. The Judge ordered that one of the sureties must be her husband and the other a staff of Borno State Civil Service not below level 10

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matters till May 27, 28 & 29, 2024 for commencement of trial and remanded Nur in the Correctional Centre.