Alleged defamation of character: IGP drags 8 Anambra community leaders to court

By Chuks Eke

ONITSHA – The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has dragged eight leaders of Umuona community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state to an Onitsha High Court for the defamation of character of His Royal Highness, HRH, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme, which led to the wrongful withdrawal of Ejesieme’s Igweship certificate by the state government.

The accused persons are Kenneth Okoli (67), President-General of Umuona community; Ernest Onyejekwe, (69), Dr. Anthony Okoli (70), Godfrey Ezeabalim (75), Chukwudi Obiora (40), Obiakor Gilbert (67), Bartholomew Udemba (60) and HRH, Igwe Iyke S. C

Ezeofor (61).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Simon Lough SAN and G.T. Nev Esq. of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja are prosecuting the accused persons on behalf of the IGP.

In a three-count charge preferred against them in the Charge No. O/18C/2024: IGP Vs. the defendants, the police prosecution alleged that the accused persons and others now at large had on or about December 28, 2022 at Umuona, while acting in concert, conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: defamation of character of His Royal Highness, HRH, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme

The prosecution further alleged that the accused persons had on the same date at Umuona Civic Centre, falsely accused Igwe Ejesieme in a letter they wrote to Anambra state Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, dated May 28, 2022 of invading the general meeting of Umuona Progressive Union, UPU with thugs armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, whereas Igwe Ejesieme attended the said.meeting on December 28, 2022 with his cabinet members only.

The prosecution contended that it was based on the accused persons’ false information as contained in their letter to the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs dated May 28, 2022 that prompted the state government to withdraw the certificate of recognition issued to Igwe Ejesieme in 2014 as the traditional ruler of Umuona by former Governor Peter Obi.

The prosecution said the letter to the Commissioner written by the accused persons alleging that Igwe. Ejesieme attended the UPU meeting with thugs armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons created an erroneous impression so much so that the state government actted upon it to withdraw his certificate of recognition.

The offences, according to the prosecution were punishable under Sections 517, 125 (A) and 375 of the Criminal Code Act, C38 and C39 of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday, Ifechukwu Malobi Esq. and Ifeanyi Egbuna Esq. from the Chambers of Chief Ikenna Egbuna SAN watched the brief for the complainant, Igwe Ejesieme as a senion counsel from the office of Anambra state Attorney-Generall tendered a letter from the Attorney-General requesting the court to transmit the case file to her office to enable her review and access it and take appropriate measures.

But the presiding Judge of Onitsha High Court No..1, Justice Nweze adjourned the matter to June 5, 2024 to enable the police prosecution liaise with the Attorney-General so that the charge sgainst the accused persons would be formallyr read for them to take their plea.