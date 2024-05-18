8.4 C
NNPC Ltd Clarifies Lagos Depot Fire Incident

NNPC Ltd Clarifies Lagos Depot Fire Incident
NNPC Ltd Clarifies Lagos Depot Fire Incident

…Says Normalcy Restored
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd (Honeywell Depot), and not an NNPC Retail Ltd.’s facility as circulated by early responders.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.
Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd and other depots in the area have resumed loading activities.
NNPC assures that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.

