EFCC Arrests 15 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Zaria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested fifteen suspected internet fraudsters in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The suspects were arrested outside the premises of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, following credible intelligence linking a syndicate of fraudsters to suspected involvement in internet fraud.

Items recovered from them include cell phones and laptops.

The suspects were immediately moved to the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC for more thorough investigation.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.