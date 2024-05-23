Gov Yusuf reinstates Sanusi Lamido as 16th Emir of Kano

…. Issues 48 hours for former emirs to vacate palaces.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as 16th Emir of Kano state.

Governor Yusuf also issued 48 hours to Aminu Ado Bayero and four other former first class chiefs to vacate the palace and hand over all emirates property to the office of the deputy Governor.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Governor Yusuf made the declaration on Thursday shortly after assenting the newly passed Kano State Emirate (Repeal) bill into Law.

The new law passed on Thursday by Kano state House of assembly has abolished the five emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law provided an opportunity for reinstatement of the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and removal of 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Gaya Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Governor Yusuf signed the bill into law in the presence of deputy governor Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, the Speaker of Kano State Assebly Right Hon. Ismail Falgore, and other top government functionaries.

While signing into law, the governor expressed satisfaction that the new law will bring unity of the people of Kano and foster sustainable socio-economic development.

Governor Yusuf further articulated that the return of Muhammad Sanusi II back on throne will propel peace and prosperity adding that the repeal of the council law was in realization of his campaign commitments to restore the lost glory of the state and its rich cultural heritage.

He emphasized that the signing of the bill symbolizes the restoration of the revered legacy of the Kano emirate, which has withstood the test of time of over a thousand years.

Furthermore, the governor urged the populace in the state to continue supporting his administration in delivering a multitude of infrastructural advancements that will propel Kano to greater heights.

“Everyone should go about his or her normal activities in the state, we have done what we believe is in the best interest of the state and its people”

“I want to inform the good people of Kano that today, we reappointed Sanusi Lamido Aminu Sanusi popularly known as Muhammadu Sanusi the II as the 16th Emir of Kano while the five former emirs are expected to vacate the palaces within 48 hours”

The former emirs are to handover all properties in thier possession to the Commissioner for Local Government who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

Under the new Kano Emirate Repeal law 2024, Kano state is now under one emirate.