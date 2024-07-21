We will conduct LG election soon: Gov. Yusuf assures stakeholders in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has assured readiness to conduct Local Government election in Kano state.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa said the governor made this hint during a stakeholders meeting with the leadership of the ruling New Nigeria Peopls Party (NNPP) at Africa House, Government House, Kano on Friday.

The Governor revealed plans to conduct the council poll in due compliance with Judgment of Supreme Court that affimed financial autonomy to the third tier of Government.

Yusuf stressed unwavering respect to the rule of law and commitment to financial prudency, accountability and transparency in governance at all tiers.

Governor Yusuf assured free, fair and credible local government elections urging opposition parties to try thier luck as his government will not interfere with the electoral process.

“Our administration has allowed the previous LG Executive Councils in the 44 LGAs to finish thier tenure despite presure from within, this is out of respect we have for the rule of law.”

“So, our respect for ccountability and in consideration of the recent supreme court judgment trigger our readiness to conduct council elections.

He said preparations are on top gear by the Kano State Independent Electorate Commission (KANSIEC) on the conduct of council polls and I can assure you this would hold any time soon.

“We will soon invite you again for selection of our party’s candidates to be fielded in the 44 LGAs, who will run for the office of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors. We shall run a peaceful campaigns with the believe that majority of Kano people will vote for NNPP” Gov. Yusuf assured.