Evidence Showing How PDP Legal Adviser Filed A Secret Court Paper Against Sacking Of Rivers APC Lawmakers Until Fubara Is Sacked

Breaking: PDP Legal Adviser Allegedly Receives $2m To File A Secret Court Paper Against Sacking Of Rivers APC Lawmakers Until Fubara Is Sacked

EXPOSED: SEE THE COURT DOCUMENTS AND AUTHORISED BY DAMAGUN PDP NWC AND LEGAL ADVISER AJIBADE AND FILLED USING WIKE LAWYER MUSA JOSHUA UNBEHALF OF THE PDP, SUPPORTING THE SACKED APC LAWMAKERS WHO LEFR PDP AND WANTS TO ILLEGALLY IMPEACH THEIR PDP GOVERNOR OF RIVERS FUBARA

WONDERS SHALL NEVER END

NOW YOU CAN SEE WHY PRO APC CHIEFTAINS WANTS DAMAGUN TO REMAIN IN OFFICE TO BURY THE PDP

IMAGINE THE AUDACITY TO SELL OUT THEIR OWN PARTY.

NOW APC DECIDES PDP LAWYERS AND WHAT PDP SHOULD FILE IN COURT. COME 2027 APC WILL DECIDE WHO WILL RUN REPS , SENATE, GOVERNORSHIP AND PRESIDENCY IN PDP

THANKS TO G60 OPPOSITION FEDERAL LAWMAKERS FOR EXPOSING THIS EVIL.

NEW DEVELOPMENT

OUTRAGE, SHOCK HITS PDP NATIONWIDE OVER EMERGENCE OF EVIDENCE OF SECRET COURT PAPERS FILLED BY DAMAGUN LED PDP NWC, LEGAL ADVISER AJIBADE TO BRING BACK RIVERS APC SACKED LAWMAKERS BACK TO OFFICE TO REVIVE PLAN TO REMOVE GOV. FUBARA ILLEGALLY

..DAMAGUN PDP NWC ACTION OF USING WIKES LAWYER DR.JOSHUA MUSA, SAN, TO FILE SECRET ACTION AGAINST PDP INTEREST, SEEKING TO BRING BACK THE SACKED RIVERS APC LAWMAKERS FIGHTING PDP IS A SHAMEFUL ACT OF BETRAYAL, EVIDENCE OF A COMPROMISED NWC THAT MUST BE DISSOLVED NOW.

-SEE THE ATTACHED EVIDENCE OF THE COURT AFFIDAVIT FILLED BY PDP USING WIKE’S LAWYER, JOSHUA MUSA SAN, TO DESTROY THE PARTY AND ALLOW APC SACKED LAWMAKERS TO COME BACK TO DESTROY A PDP STATE. FINALLY, THE EVIDENCE OF THE BIGGEST SELLOUT IN PARTY HISTORY IS OUT.

FINALLY, THE EVIDENCE OF THE BIGGEST SELLOUT IN PARTY HISTORY IS OUT.

PROTOCOLS

Gentlemen, thank you for your urgent response to our call this morning. We appreciate the members of the Fourth Estate for the thankless job you all do for our country and our democracy.

We have called you today to give you an update on the recent happenings in the PDP following the now-confirmed reports which spread from last week about the PDP filing papers in court secretly in aid of the defected 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who are no longer lawmakers after they left PDP for APC and their seats were declared vacant. While we cannot speak about the issues of bribery allegations and the receipt of the sum of $2m by those behind this shocking act of betrayal of their party, we can, however, authoritatively speak to you about only what we can and have confirmed to be facts and to be true.

Recall that the PDP, through the legal adviser, deliberately misled the public and party members when he denied the allegations of the existence of such a legal process where PDP headquarters gave authorisation for the sacked APC Lawmakers to be reinstated using one Dr Musa Joshua SAN. Fellow Party men, the party headquarters lied and here today, we have the hard evidence and copy of the documents to show what those we left in Wadata House are capable of doing to their own party, which is the reason we insisted we cannot leave those already in bed with APC as our Partys Officials.

We can, therefore, confirm to you that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has filed a Motion for joinder in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/90/2024, a suit filed by the remaining members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to declare the seats of the 27 defected members of the Assembly vacant.

We can also confirm that the PDP led by Umar Damagum and the Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade using a personal lawyer of FCT Minister Wike, also filed a Counter Affidavit to the said suit and a written address opposing the prayers to declare the seats vacant and insisting that the sacked APC lawmakers are still PDP members and should be left alone to continue the activities against the PDP led government in Rivers State. The position of the PDP was that it was the only party that could say who its members were and that the 27 members were still members of the Party.

So we can confirm to you that the processes were filed by Dr. Joshua Musa, SAN, a well-known lawyer of the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike, and his interests. The Legal Adviser, with permission of the PDP Ag. Chairman, deliberately assigned and authorised the FCT Minister’s lawyer to take the case, knowing full well that PDP’s Interest would be butchered. So we can say for a fact that Wike’s lawyer is representing the PDP and is pushing Wike’s interest, which is clearly against that of the PDP, as these defected lawmakers are seeking ways to illegally impeach the PDP Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Again, whether money exchanged hands to allow this type of absurd situation cannot be confirmed, but information from Mallam Abubakar Isa, who alleged that there was financial inducement, pushed us into the field to ascertain the true position, and these are our findings.

Gentlemen, these are the processes. This is the Motion for joinder, the counter affidavit and the written address. What a shame. (Raise the Processes)

So, what exactly is happening at the Wadata House?

We are aware, though that this same PDP in another suit still pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja counter-claimed and asked the Court to declare the seats of the defected lawmakers vacant for the sole reason of their defection is still the same party that is now purporting to stop another court from doing the same thing they are asking another court to do. The PDP is now approbating and reprobating at the same time. So what happened? When was this new alliance forged? When did the PDP start defending the defected lawmakers? What are the terms of that negotiation? Are the terms in the interest of PDP or APC, the new party of the now former Assembly members?

After the NEC meeting, which agreed on a peaceful exit for Damagum at the next NEC Meeting that will come in a few months, which will see the emergence of a candidate from North Central as PDP Chairman, many strange things have been happening- First, they went to secure an exparte order that Damagum should remain office using APC members who are parading as PDP members, now in an action that looks like payback, Damagum led NWC now hired a pro-APC interest lawyer to file court papers seeking to reinstate sacked APC lawmakers to enable them to attempt an impossible task of illegally removing Gov. Fubara from office. Also, a strange court action which Damagum NWC is not opposing came out from nowhere, ordering NWC to allow the PDP caretaker list filled with APC members to be inaugurated. Strangely, our PDP NWC allowed APC members to take over our party structures. Now, are you thinking what we are thinking?

Many eminent Nigerians are heading to PDP-controlled states to commission landmark projects to mark one year in office, especially in Rivers State, where the governor has not had a full year of his own. Still, he has led our party into breaking and recording generational infrastructure revolution with the Trans-Kalabari super highway that will traverse dangerous swamps, several bridges, decking and piling works to create a super highway for the people, Port Harcourt Ringroad which will be the most ambitious road project by any state govt transversing 6 Local Government Areas and decongesting traffic in Port Harcourt city, the new housing city, the 33.5km Elele-Omoku road among others. The silent revolution by Governor in Akwa Ibom and other states, but our Damagum led NWC will not be seen identifying with all these landmark successes, but if it is to hire a lawyer working for pro-APC groups to file secret papers so that our party-led government can be dethroned by sacked lawmakers from APC, you will see them dancing kurukere and Awilo.

The judge should throw out this evil and worthless process, as a party cannot be allowed to blow hot and cold at the same time. This here is the process PDP filed since January asking the Court to declare the seats vacant (Raise the process) before the ruling party fully signed Damagum on to be their main striker.

When earlier in the year, the G60 Federal lawmakers called for the removal of Damagum for anti-party activities and for serving APC interests, we never knew it would degenerate to this where he would now come out and directly aid sacked lawmakers who are now openly members of the APC to stay in office illegally to enable them to impeach a PDP Governor. Those who doubted us then, despite all the evidence we furnished, can now see that we had our facts spot on.

In our quest to unveil the truth about the worrying allegations which were raised by the said Mallam Isa, we uncovered a bigger scandal, which is capable of bringing down our country’s democracy. We uncovered a dangerous pattern in the Nigerian judiciary, particularly the Federal High Court, Abuja, and we are in shock.

We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay close attention lest Nigeria’s democracy will slip off under his watch. We call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, even in these last days in office, to rise now. We call on the National Judicial Council to move into action now. We call on the Legal practitioners Privileges Committee to stand up and be counted in this fight. We call on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to see the need to explain to Nigerians what happened. We finally call on all Nigerians to join us and demand not just an explanation but definitive action to restore confidence in the system.

Now gentlemen, the 1999 Constitution is unambiguous on the fate of a lawmaker who defects from his party and the exceptions to that end. The Supreme Court has also imprinted its judicial seal on that undeniable fate of such lawmaker. Having obtained the processes filed in Court by PDP leadership against PDP Interest, we noticed that the lawyer in the Suit is Dr. Joshua Musa, SAN.

In seeking to learn more about him we discovered that this same man has been representing Chief Nyesom Wike for some time even while he was Governor of Rivers State. We also discovered that not only did he represent Nyesom Wike personally, he represented Wike’s allies and interests but the Damagum led PDP NWC and Legal Adviser hires this man to be representing the same PDP.

Nigerians would recall that sometime last year following his anti-party activities and calls to the PDP to take disciplinary action, Wike went to Court and obtained an exparte order to restraining PDP from expelling him from the party. His counsel in the Suit was Dr. Joshua Musa, SAN and the Judge was Justice Omotosho.

Sometime in January 2023, then State Chairman of PDP Dr. Desmond Akawo in Rivers State approached the Federal High Court Abuja and obtained an exparte order to stop the PDP from dissolving the State Exco of the Party. The suit was filed while Sen Iyorchia Ayu was National Chairman. The Party did not defend the Suit from the time Sen. Ayu left office, and Dr. Akawor has since been appointed by the APC government as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. The lawyer in the Suit was Dr. Joshua Musa, the judge was Justice Inyang Ekwo.

During the same period, the G-5 governors, led by Wike, also approached the Court to stop PDP from taking any disciplinary actions against them for their open anti-party activities. They obtained an ex parte order, and the counsel in the suit was Dr. Joshua Musa, while the judge was Justice Omotosho.

News media was abuzz when, in early April 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Celestine Omehia, and Hon. Austin Opara be stopped from attending PDP NEC meetings. Dr. Joshua Musa was the counsel for the three plaintiffs in the three different suits, which are before Justice Inyang Ekwo. Judgment will be delivered on July 15 in the three cases.

In April 2023, Dr. Joshua Musa filed a suit to restrain the PDP from expelling some elected officers from Rivers from the party. Senator Sandy Onor, the PDP governorship candidate in Cross Rivers State and a known Wike ally, also filed a similar suit against the party. Dr. Joshua Musa was the counsel who filed both suits, and both cases were before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Sometime last year, Dr. Joshua Musa filed a suit on the issue of secretary of the Party and the judge was Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Local government Chairmen in Rivers State, who legitimately have less than a month to the expiration of their statutory tenure, just last month dragged the Rivers State Governor to Court, making some unfounded claims. The Court granted their exparte application and ordered maintenance of the status quo pending the determination of the Suit. The judge who gave the exparte order was Justice Omotosho.

In another suit, the Federal High Court, under controversial circumstances, nullified the Rivers State budget, ordered the Inspector General of Police to continue providing police protection to the defected lawmakers, and declared one Bright Amaehwule as Speaker even when he was no longer a member of the State House of Assembly. The judge who did this was Justice Omotosho.

Gentlemen, the list is endless. (raise all the headline printouts)

Now, this lawyer who has been dragging PDP to all these courts is the lawyer who is now representing PDP in this current suit yet against the interest of PDP. How did the switch happen? It must have started when, in a bid to perpetuate the Ag National Chairman Iliya Damagum in office to continue to serve the interest of his APC paymasters, Dr. Joshua Musa, representing Mr. Damagum, dragged PDP to Court and obtained an order restraining PDP from removing Damagum from office. This was after the NEC of the Party had fixed August for Damagum to leave office democratically.

These, therefore, lead us to ask certain questions:

1.Why are political cases of pro-Wike and their interests going to only specific Judges at the Federal High Court Abuja and always assigned to these particular judges?

2.Are the judges in the Federal High Court assigned to specific states so that all cases from those states go to those judges?

3.Or are certain judges assigned to certain lawyers warranting that any cases they file go to the said judges?

4.How come the cases, once filled, do not stay more than 24 or 48 hours and are assigned to the same set of judges?

Gentlemen, it is obvious that the security agencies need to move in immediately and get to the root of this chain of obtaining exparte orders and judgments in a defined pattern against all known principles of fair hearing and justice.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria needs to set the ball rolling, with the NJC moving immediately to find out what happened without waiting for a petition. This scandal is humongous, and the Council can move on its own. It is shocking that once the exparte is granted, nothing happens again in most cases.

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee needs to immediately establish measures to determine whether any person under its authority has done anything warranting its disciplinary action.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court needs to address this issue and save the institution from this image-damaging scandal. Was this the reason Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Celestine Omehia, and Hon Austin Opara rushed off to the Court of Appeal to challenge the order restraining them from attending the PDP NEC meeting without bothering to challenge it before the judge at the Federal High Court?

Are there any Nigerians or organisations that have refused to defend a suit in court because of a similar belief that there was no chance? Even if one Nigerian held that notion, the state owes such person confidence, and this issue needs to be resolved and not swept under the carpet.

Finally, we call on the National Executive Committee of the PDP, the Board of Trustees, and all other men of goodwill to take another look at the current leadership of the Party and agree with us that Damagum is a clear and present danger to the PDP and its survival. He has now come out openly and is no longer disguising his loyalty to the APC. Urgent action is required now.

PDP Governors, it is Fubara he wants to remove today; keep quiet about it, and it will definitely be your turn tomorrow. PDP Governors, Senators and House of Representative members who are keeping quiet will cry when they come for the entire party to sink it. Then, you will be shedding crocodile tears by the time APC members take over your respective states and Federal constituencies. This is another early warning for the party and those who believe in it to stand up and save the soul of the party before irreversible damage is done to the party.

The links to the events quoted above

1.https://dailypost.ng/2023/11/24/court-halts-pdps-attempt-to-remove-anyanwu-as-national-secretary/

2. https://dailynigerian.com/court-fixes-judgement-wike/

3. https://tribuneonlineng.com/court-stops-pdp-from-dissolving-rivers-state-chapter-executives/

4. https://sunnewsonline.com/g5-court-extends-order-stopping-pdp-from-suspending-wike-3/

5.https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2024/04/18/court-refuses-to-stay-order-stopping-secondus-omehia-opara-from-attending-pdp-meetings/

6.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/04/court-stops-pdp-from-suspending-expelling-fubara-others-loyal-to-wike/

7. https://sunnewsonline.com/pdp-crisis-court-to-deliver-judgment-in-suit-by-rivers-gov-elect-april-20/

8. https://guardian.ng/news/court-stops-pdp-from-unseating-damagum-as-national-chairman/#:~:text=Court%20stops%20PDP%20from%20unseating%20Damagum%20as%20national%20chairman,-

–