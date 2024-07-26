KSADP To Spend N2.5 Billion On Kafin Chiri Irrigation Project

Kano State Governor, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has granted approval to Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, for the development of irrigation infrastructure at Kafin Chiri dam in Garko local government area of the state, at the cost of N2.5 billion.

“The initiative aims to boost agricultural production in the area and create more jobs for the teeming youths”, according to the State Project Coordinator of the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, LLF, funded project, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad.

Malam Ibrahim told farmers during a pre-project stakeholder’s engagement at Garko local government secretariat that 419 hectares of land will be developed in the area to enable the farmers engage in both dry season and rain fed agriculture.

“Initially, our plan was to develop additional 1, 000 hectares of land at the Watari Irrigation project. But shortly after the commencement of the work, we discovered that the Federal Government had awarded a similar contract in the vicinity, which extends to a portion of our designated area of work”.

“Therefore, we obtained approval for the Islamic Development Bank to use part of the funds saved from the Watari project, to develop 419 hectares elsewhere and the state governor gave us the go-ahead to develop agricultural land in the vicinity of Kafin Chiri dam”, he added.

The Project Coordinator explained that the engagement with the farmers was to highlight the merit of the project, to keep them informed about the enumeration exercise and to seek their input ahead of the actual project commencement.

He promised that all affected farm owners in the area would be enumerated emphasizing that no farmer would be shortchanged when the work is completed. He appealed for their cooperation to make sure that the project succeeds.

Earlier, the KSAPD Project Engineer, Zahraddeen Hamisu Zarewa, who summarized the project specifications, clarified that the proposal for Kafin Chiri is for a gravity fed irrigation system where water will be conveyed from the dam and distributed to farms through a network of canals using gravity.

“This means that you will no longer buy fuel to use in water pumps therefore, you will save a lot of money”, he maintained, adding that the value of their farms will appreciate significantly when the project is completed.

In his remarks, the chairman of Garko local government area, Alhaji Gambo Isa Garko promised that the local authorities, community and religious leaders would work together with the KSADP to make the project a reality.

Speaking separately, a cross section of community, farmers and youth leaders in the area expressed happiness over the project, pledging necessary support.