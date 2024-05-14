Why we honoured Senator Iya with leadership award – Group

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Senator representing Adamawa central Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Aminu Iya Abbas has been honoured for his sterling contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity by North East Youths and Elders Peoples Forum with Examplary Leadership Award

According to the group, after a thourough researched among senators in the North east we discovered Senator Iya performed creditably well as a senator , grassroot politician who always remain connected with his people by traversing through the difficult terrains with landmark projects and rendering numerous service to humanity. Bestowing the award on the Senator, the group said he was singled out for the honour due to his sincere contributions on national issues, adding the honour was done to spur him to promote sustainable democracy, good governance,

The Secretary General of the group Hon, lawal Abdullahi said they took the decision to give Senator Iya the Award Today, at the end of the Executive Council meeting of the group at Chartwell Hotel Bauchi, because of his performance and they see senator Iya, as a patriotic, a true Nigerian whose patriotism is never in question.

“We are also using this medium to hail his abilities in managing people of his constituency and Adamawa State politically,, especially how he manages people and provides leaderships with loyalty, tolerance. Trust and hardwork this should be an examples to others on what godfatherism should be.

“We are going to present and Examplary leadership award to him, in recognition of his contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity.

Abdullahi said that “this award was given to Senator Iya by a team of National Executive Members of the forum, for executing lifetime Achievements projects and building strong relationship with his peopls and his outstanding success recorded as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Senator Iya is the best senator who impacted positively on lives of people of Adamawa Central Senatorial District, based on fact finding mision and search lught carried out by the Forum between 2023 to 2024 Senator Iya won the Heart of The People of Adamawa State as a grassroots politician a grassroots politician, this is evident going by the provision of the basic democratic dividends to the people of his Adamawa Central Senatorial district.

Secretary said his philosophy, his concerns for his people makes to always comes to their life when ever the need arise, and he luves happily and peaceful with his state government, leaders and other political leaders.