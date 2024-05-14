8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

‘Shell’s Bonga boosted Nigeria’s 2023 production’

National
‘Shell’s Bonga boosted Nigeria’s 2023 production’
SNEPCo’s Bonga FPSO

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) produced more oil at Bonga last year than the previous one, a review of operations has shown. Nigeria’s first deep-water development produced some 138,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) in 2023 compared to around 101,000 in 2022.

Among other factors, the improvement was driven by drilling of new wells, optimising reservoir and facility management and excellent asset management.

“Bonga continues to justify the investments and hard work that led to its discovery,” said SNEPCo Managing Director Elohor Aiboni. “The uptick in production is the result of commitment by staff, continuous improvements in production processes and maintenance and the support of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and our co-venture partners – TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Agip Exploration and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. Working together, we will continue to power lives and deliver value to all stakeholders.”

READ ALSO  NNPC/First E&P JV Empowers NGOs with N53.4m

Bonga began production in November 2005 through the 225,000-barrels-per-day capacity Bonga FPSO, anchored 120 kilometres offshore. The FPSO exported the 1 billionth barrel of oil last year.

The operations have resulted in remittance of taxes and royalties to the Government of Nigeria to finance development, development of indigenous contactors and service providers, and a wide-ranging social investment portfolio which has improved lives across the country.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Two Reverend Sisters Remanded over Alleged Illegal Dealings on Children, Fraudulent Adoption

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  SERAP gives Tinubu 48 hours to withdraw unlawful CBN directive imposing cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports