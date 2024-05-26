8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Don’t Be Afraid, No Man Can Shake You – Rivers Ex-Gov Odili Sides Fubara Amidst Crisis

Politics
Police Arrests Rivers Lawmaker, Fubara Loyalist In Abuja, As Pro Wike LG Chairman Fingered
Police Arrests Rivers Lawmaker, Fubara Loyalist In Abuja, As Pro Wike LG Chairman Fingered

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Aformer Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, has assured the incumbent governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara of the people’s loyalty to his government amid rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

 

 

Odili who asserted this in his appearance at the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state on Saturday, sided with Fubara in his rift with Wike, current FCT minister.

 

In a video of the inauguration ceremony which our correspondent monitored on Channels TV, Odili told Fubara not to be scared of anyone as the people of the state are with him.

 

He told Fubara to remain focused on his “people-oriented objectives”, saying the projects so far embarked upon by the present administration are enough to secure the support of the people for the 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO  Rivers State: How Pro-Wike Ex-commissioners Left No Records In Ministries

 

 

Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, said, “Don’t be afraid because when the people are with you, be assured that God is with you and no man can shake you.”

 

Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been embroiled in a protracted conflict in the last one year.

 

In April 2024, Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he no longer had a smooth relationship with Odili whom he had frequently referred to as his “father.”

 

 

Wike was the governor of the oil-rich South-South state from May 2015 to May 2023 before he was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO  Thursday 23: Imo Governorship Tribunal Under Pressure To Sack Uzodimma

 

The former President stated this while performing the flag-off of the construction of the multi-billion naira Trans-Kalabari Road project at Nkpor-Aker Road Roundabout, Rumuolumeni community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday.

 

Jonathan, who commended the efforts of some leaders who had intervened in the festering political crisis in Rivers State, also asked Wike and Fubara to cease fire so that the crisis would not snowball into a bigger regional and national challenge with greater consequences.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo: Community Boils As Education Commissioner Nwadike, SEMB Director Fraudulently Sold School Land To Gas Plant Owner

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Controversy As Residents Reject Appointment Of Sole Administrators As LG Chairmen In Imo State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports