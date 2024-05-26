Don’t Be Afraid, No Man Can Shake You – Rivers Ex-Gov Odili Sides Fubara Amidst Crisis

Aformer Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, has assured the incumbent governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara of the people’s loyalty to his government amid rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Odili who asserted this in his appearance at the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state on Saturday, sided with Fubara in his rift with Wike, current FCT minister.

In a video of the inauguration ceremony which our correspondent monitored on Channels TV, Odili told Fubara not to be scared of anyone as the people of the state are with him.

He told Fubara to remain focused on his “people-oriented objectives”, saying the projects so far embarked upon by the present administration are enough to secure the support of the people for the 2027 general elections.

Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, said, “Don’t be afraid because when the people are with you, be assured that God is with you and no man can shake you.”

Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been embroiled in a protracted conflict in the last one year.

In April 2024, Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he no longer had a smooth relationship with Odili whom he had frequently referred to as his “father.”

Wike was the governor of the oil-rich South-South state from May 2015 to May 2023 before he was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The former President stated this while performing the flag-off of the construction of the multi-billion naira Trans-Kalabari Road project at Nkpor-Aker Road Roundabout, Rumuolumeni community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday.

Jonathan, who commended the efforts of some leaders who had intervened in the festering political crisis in Rivers State, also asked Wike and Fubara to cease fire so that the crisis would not snowball into a bigger regional and national challenge with greater consequences.