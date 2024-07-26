Delta Community Demands Probe As Thugs Attack Residents, Injure Policemen

***Arrested Criminals Confess

The crisis rocking Ogbeozoma community in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State has taken a dramatic twist with the reported attack by criminals which led to the injuring of security operatives.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday July 22 whiie the hoodlums were said to be led by one Chinedu Okeke, a.k.a Ekwe-Ogidi.

Chinedu Okeke, the Managing Director of Ekwe Ogidi Integrated Resources Limited is also said to be the Chief Executive of Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba.

Several calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to the Spokesperson of Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, for response were not replied.

A statement issued on Thursday by the community obtained by journalists called on the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately intervene and ensure that investigation into the heinous crimes was not compromised in any way.

The statement signed by Diokpa Egwuagu Joseph Aninye, Diokpa Isi of Okpanam/Ogbe-Ozoma, Ikejiani 1 Okpanam, Chief Felix Okafor, on behalf of Ogbeozoma Quarters demanded throughly investigated asking that the culprits be charged to court where prima facie case is established.

The statement reads, “The peaceful community of Ogbeozoma, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State was at the wee hours of 22nd day of July, 2024, invaded by deadly criminal gangs who were heavily armed to the teeth with all forms of prohibited firearms, led by one Chinedu Okeke, a.k.a Ekwe-Ogidi.

“During this bloody attack on the peaceful community of Ogbeozoma, security agents on duty were not spared as policemen on duty were brutally shot with live ammunitions, while some civilians were equally brutally assaulted and properties worth billions of naira completely destroyed with earth moving equipment the assailants came along with for swift execution of their deadly and nefarious mission.

“However, luck ran out of these criminals when they were overpowered by superior powers of the well trained policemen on duty, who succeeded in disarming and arresting a number of these criminal gang members, including all the vehicles and earth moving equipment used in the said deadly operation, as can be seen from the attached pictures.

“Those arrested are currently providing useful information to the police Headquarters Asaba Delta State, while two policemen who were fatally wounded during this deadly attack are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“Ekwe-Ogidi who was the ring leader of these assailants narrowly escaped from the crime scene, and is presently exploring all his high powered contacts within the Police High Command to stop his arrest.

“This will make it the two consecutive occasions the peaceful community of Ogbeozoma was brutally attacked by Chinedu Okeke alias Ekwe-Ogidi and his criminal gangs. Their penultimate attack at an ungodly hours of the night resulted in the death of four security agents whose bodies are still being held in the morgue while police is progressing with investigation of the case, before this latest bloody attack that nearly claimed the lives of two gallant police officers.

“This should be a convenient time the Nigeria Police Force should take a bold step and direct unbiased/thorough investigation into the criminal activities of Chinedu Okeke who has been considered within the Asaba metropolis as a sacred cow, he must definitely account for his evil deeds and the hour is now.

“We are by this SOS, calling on the Inspector General of Police to direct for a thorough investigation into these heinous crimes, even as Ekwe-Ogidi is making frantic efforts to retrieve from the Delta State Police Command Headquarters, all the vehicles and sophisticated weapons, including caterpillars recovered from the assailants during this bloody attack.

“Ekwe-Ogidi is notorious for land grabbing in Asaba, even the state authorities are aware of his criminal antecedents/nefarious activities in Asaba and have done absolutely nothing to stop him and his criminal gangs, even when they are ceaselessly attacking and killing security agents any time this deadly attack is launched on the peaceful Ogbeozoma community.

“The hour has come for the Police High Command to investigate Ekwe-Ogidi and where prima facie case is established against him, make him to face the full wrath of the law, otherwise he will continue to launch bloody attacks on the peaceful community of Ogbeozoma.

“Chinedu Okeke alias Ekwe-Ogidi who purports to have been engaged by Ogbeozoma’s neighboring community known as Iseeee-Azagba, to flush out the people of Ogbeozoma community from their ancestral land/home and take over their lands, is using every contacts at his disposal including his contacts with high echelon of security commands, in deploying all arsenals at his disposal to completely annihilate the entire Ogbeozoma community, it doesn’t matter to Ekwe-Ogidi and his cohorts, if hundreds of security men and civilians are killed in the process.

“It is the position of the Ogbeozoma community that Issele-Azagba people, were given land wherein they are resident today by Okpanam people (Ogbeozoma and Amachai). This fact is settled by the judgment of the High Court of Justice, Asaba Judicial Division delivered on the 28th day of June, 2000, by His Lordship Hon. Justice M. Umukoro in Suit No: A/12/86: GILBERT IGWEONWU (for himself and on behalf of Amachai family of Okpanam) Vs. OKAFOR NWANENE & 4 ORS (for themselves and on behalf of members of Ogbe-Utu Community of Issele-Azagba).

“The Akpoma Quarters of Issele-Azagba who are also the beneficiaries of the said judgment were given a land abutting the land belonging to Ogbeozoma community by Ogbeozoma quarters of Okpanam where they live and farm as their customary tenants.

“Ogbeozoma community is today living and occupying their ancestral land which has been clearly demarcated by the aforesaid judgement until Ekwe-Ogidi who is a notorious lang grabber was procured to unleash mayhem and displace the Ogbeozoma community, an evil undertaking which he has been unable to actualize till date despite his desperate and deadly efforts.

“We once again call on the Executive Governor of Delta State and the Inspector General of Police to immediately intervene to ensure that investigation into these heinous crimes is not compromised in any way, we want this matter to be throughly investigated and culprits charged to court where prima facie case is established.”