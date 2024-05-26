8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Imo: Community Boils As Education Commissioner Nwadike, SEMB Director Fraudulently Sold School Land To Gas Plant Owner

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

There is palpable tension in Okuku Autonomous Community, Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State, over allegations that the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Johnclif Nwadike, and the Secondary School Education Management Board (SEMB) Executive Director, Mrs. Tina Azubuike, sold eight plots of land belonging to Arah Secondary School to individuals, including a gas plant owner along Okuku Umuguma road in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source revealed that the community donated the land for the school and it is opposed to the sale, citing safety concerns for the students.

Residents who spoke to our correspondent, appealed that the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma should intervene into the case and return the land to its original owners if the government no longer needs it for the school.

At the time of filing this report, the Commissioner for Education and the SEMB Director weren contacted but they declined to comment.

The community members expressed readiness to take action, including a shutdown, to protect their land and the school.

 

The situation is tense and requires urgent attention from the government to resolve the issue and prevent any potential harm to the school and its students.

