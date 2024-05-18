8.4 C
New York
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Burial: Peter Obi Visits, Condoles with Late Junior Pope's Family

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last Nigeria presidential election election and former governor of Anambra State, has visited the family of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, to offer his condolences.

During his visit, Obi also signed the condolence register and expressed his sympathies to the grieving family.

Announcing this on his social media handles on Saturday, May 18, Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor and former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, also shared photos and videos of the visit Okonkwo.

“HE Peter Obi arrived at the residence of John Paul Odonwodo, Junior Pope, to pay his condolences to his family over the sad and untimely departure of their child, brother, husband, and father. He consoled his mother, Mrs. Maria Odonwodo, the widow, Jennifer, and his children,” Okonkwo wrote.

It would be recalled Junior Pope, whose real name was JohnPaul Odonwodo, tragically passed away on April 10, 2024, when the boat he was on capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State, as he was returning from a film location. He was laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of Ukehe, located in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The funeral, held at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe, was attended by numerous celebrities. Family, friends, and colleagues were deeply emotional as they gathered to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor.

Junior Pope, who was married to Jennifer Awele since November 2014, leaves his wife and their three children behind, as he journeyed to the great beyond, after the tragic incident.

POPULAR CATEGORY

