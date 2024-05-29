BREAKING: Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Ariwoola Summons High Court Judges Over Conflicting Orders On Kano Emirship

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of Kano State High Court over conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate, which have heightened tensions in the state.

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano ordered that Muhammadu Sanusi II who was recently reinstated as the Emir of Kano, should be evicted from the palace.

Also, a High Court in Kano State had granted an order restraining the newly sacked Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others from parading themselves as monarchs in the state.

The order, which was granted after an ex parte motion was heard by the court, mandated all the dethroned Emirs from acting in their official capacity and asked them to immediately leave their palaces.

The court also compelled the Nigeria Police Force to take over the palace of the Emir of Kano being occupied by Ado Bayero and ensure the eviction of the former Emir.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in an Exparte application in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 brought by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate as plaintiff against the Kano State Government; Kano State House of Assembly; Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly; Attorney General of Kano State; Commissioner of Police, Kano State; Inspector General of Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Department of State Services (DSS) as 1 – 8 defendants.