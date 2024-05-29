8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Fire Service Intervenes, Fuel Stations, Others Saved, As Midnight Fire Wrecks Havoc in Anambra Market (video)

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a midnight of losses for some traders at Umukwa, close to Eke Awka Market in Awka State, as heavy fire wrecked havoc on the traders’ shops and wares.

The inferno, which occured at about 1.am on Wednesday, reportedly affected some lock-up shops along the 108 Zik’s Avenue, beside St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Awka, resulting in many losses for the traders.

The intervention of the firefighters from the Anambra State Fire Service, however, helped minimize the extent of destruction caused by the inferno.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, the State Fire Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Chiketa, said they received a distress call at about 1:26am about the outbreak and immediately mobilized their firetrucks and firefighters to the scene, where they battled the fire to a standstill.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Quack Teacher in Illegal School Flogs 7-Year-Old Child to Death, Claims He Stole Buns

According to him, while “about two shops were affected”, the intervention of the firefighters who put off the fire helped prevent it from escalating to other shops, including a nearby fuel station and a kerosene substation, and other multi-million naira structures and facilities around the vicinity.

While noting that no life was lost in the inferno, the Fire Chief further hinted that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this publication, adding that they left the fire scene at about 4:01.am.

He further advised traders to always switch off their electrical appliances before going home and when not in use, to minimize chances of fire outbreaks.

READ ALSO  Family Announces Burial Date of Nollywood Star, Amaechi Muonago

Watch the video below:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Chidoka doles out school fees for 530 students
Next article
BREAKING: Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Ariwoola Summons High Court Judges Over Conflicting Orders On Kano Emirship

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Pensioners Laud Soludo, Seek More Intervention, As Member Receives N35 As Monthly Pension

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports