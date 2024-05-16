Akulueuno: Idemili South Chairman lauds Ufudo over Construction of Water Scheme, 700 Meters Road at Nnobi

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Idemili South Chairman, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi has commended the pioneer of Sir Pius Ufudo Foundation, High Chief Obinna Ufudo (Ochendo Nnobi) for the Ifite Ogbeadiji Community Water Scheme and New 700 meters road construction.

Speaking during the road and water borehole projects commissioning at Nnobi community, Idemili South LGA, Mrs Amaka Obi said that the projects were in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Think Home Philadelphy cum Public Private Partnership to better the lives and welfare of Ndi Anambra State.

“This is Akulueuno that His Excellency, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Charlie Nwamgbafor, the Solution Governor is talking about. Our Governor is very passionate about the welfare of the people and wants the best for the people. He desires that illustrious sons and daughters of Ndi Anambra joins hands with the state government towards making Anambra a liveable and prosperous state.

“I am very much aware of the contribution and investments of High Chief Obinna Ufudo at Nnobi community and lISLGA in extension. They include Health Insurance Scheme for over 800 persons, Renovation of school building with morden library, security and now provision of solar-powered borehole and construction of 700 meters road.

“Chief Ufudo may not be the richest in Nnobi community but he wants people to benefit from the wealth God has given him just like his townsman, Ikemba Nnobi. If we generous people like them five or six in every community, Idemili South will be a wonderful place.

” I have announced it before, construct and tar a road and we shall name the street after you, nothing like somebody was paying before for a street to be answering his name.

“People like Chief Ufudo deserves a chieftaincy title if they do not have one because they have tangible evidence of what the society benefits from their wealth. They are not like some people who buy chieftaincy title with money for self aggrandizement,” Mrs Obi said.

She thanked High Chief Obinna Ufudo for joining hands with the government in extending the provision of potable and safe drinking water to the people of the community.

She, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to ensure sanity and cleanliness around the water facility, noting that water is essential to life.

In his remarks, Igwe Engr Nick Obi of Nnobi said he was happy to see the water borehole built by one the illustrious sons of Nnobi community thanking High chief Obinna Ufudo for remembering the people of Ifite Ogbeadiji.

Igwe Nick Obi who further eulogized Chief Obinna Ufudo for the construction of the 700 meters road, said the road have opened up the area and would make movement of vehicles easier.

Also a stakeholder of Nnobi community, Ozo Engr Okechukwu Nwankwo who stated that the water project would reduce the burden of scouting for water, applauded High Chief Obinna Ufudo for giving back to the society and humanity.

Contributing, the community women leader of Nnobi, Lady Ifeyinwa Nnekwelugo said “The community members would not have to buy water anymore. They now have access to treated water. It will be more beneficial to them during dry seasons and would reduce the stress of struggling to get water. It will help to provide quality access to the consumption of potable water”.

“ I urge the community members that will use it to cultivate a good maintenance culture so that they will benefit from it for a long term, and when it develops a fault, they can call the attention of the benefactor to help them out”, she added.