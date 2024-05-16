Violation of Human Rights: CP warns quasi security outfits in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, has today meet with quasi-security outfits across the state in a bid to sensitize the entire local security community on aspects related to the mode of operations.

In a press release by the Command PPRO SP Ahmed Wakil said the sensitization/meeting was prompted following a meticulous appraisal of their operational activities for a period under review and found some elements of human rights violations as regards their mode of operations.

The CP has mandated all the security outfits across the state to step down the sensitization to their members. He further tasked the outfits to strictly adhere to the law of the land and abstain from transgression.

While appreciating their selfless commitments towards ensuring a safer and secure Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police pledged to continue equipping the quasi-security outfits with prerequisite knowledge to ensure they operate in a manner compatible with the standard operational procedures.