2027 Presidency: Deputy Speaker Kalu Begins Early Campaign For Tinubu In South East

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ramp up their grassroots mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu made this call when he received members of the Ukwa Local Government chapter of APC and new party members led by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Abia commissioner, Chief Dimgba Eruba, in Umuahia recently.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized the need to consolidate power to ensure President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 general elections and secure APC’s win in the next gubernatorial election in the state. He commended the group for their efforts in expanding the party’s membership in Ukwa local government and urged them to continue their good work.

Kalu also praised Tinubu’s leadership style and friendly disposition towards the South-East region, noting that the President supported his emergence as Deputy Speaker in the spirit of equity and fairness.

“You have done well. Ukwa is collapsing. The testimony is clear. Continue the good work. We need to deliver here for Mr. President; we have to keep mobilizing until the sitting Governor will see that it’s APC everywhere you go,” Kalu said.

He encouraged the group to bring more people into the party, promising to hold an event where national party leaders would receive new members and ensure their stake in the party. Kalu assured them of his support in building the party and delivering victory for President Tinubu.