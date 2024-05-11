Police Nab Two Fleeing Suspected Shop Burglers, Recover N3m Stolen Goods In Imo

Operatives of Owerri Urban Area Command Headquarters, Imo State on Friday, May 3 arrested two fleeing suspected burglers, Usman Suleiman and Mohammed Ibrahim in Amakohia, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the arrest was made possible by the swift response to a distress call from a concerned citizen that the hoodlums were breaking into a shop at the POWA Plaza, Rapour Junction, Amakohia.

Okoye added that the suspects who hail from Kano and Kaduna states respectively took to their heels on sighting police operatives.

The police spokesman said the operatives gave the fleeing suspects a hot chase and arrested them while other members of their gang escaped into the nearby bushes.

While saying that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and make them face the music, Okoye further disclosed the stolen items which the fleeing burglers abandoned were recovered.

He listed the recovered items to include one Solar Panel, three damaged padlocks, one big iron cutter, one bar, one OX standing fan, two Sonik standing fans, one gas cylinder, two MI +bluetooth speakers and one ElepaQ generator.

Others are one Century 32 inches plasma TV, one 43 inches Hisense plasma TV, one Sonik Blender, One Philips Electric Kettle, One Boscon Electric Kettle and One small Sonik Rechargeable fan.

The rest are one Kami 20watts rechargeable bulb, One DC Rechargeable hand fan, One Kami Rechargeable bub, Four Touch Lights, One Generator Wires, Four Wheelbarrow trucks, and one Vivo Android Phone, valued at over two million Naira.

Okoye said the recovered items had been released on bond to the rightful owner, Mr. Idika Uchechukwu, while the suspects are currently undergoing an investigation and will be charged to court soon.