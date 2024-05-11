Police to begins stop and search on illegal uses of tinted glass, covered plate number in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Police Command has embarked on stop and search on illegal uses of tinted glass and concealed number plates.

Besides, the Command also issued a warning against the use of illegal tinted glass and concealed number plates on vehicles.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, PSC, has noted a rise in the use of these items on private and unauthorized vehicles.

In press release by the Command PPRO SP Ahmed Wakil and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, said all motorists plying public roads are urged to desist from this practice.

Wakil, said the use of tinted glass and concealed number plates on vehicles poses a significant risk to public safety and order in the state. It makes it difficult for law enforcement officials to identify vehicles involved in criminal activities, thereby hindering their efforts to maintain a safe environment for all.

The PPRO added that “to ensure compliance with regulations regarding tinted glass and concealed number plates, the Bauchi State Police Command is committed to enforcing the law and has directed a clampdown on violators.

We urge members of the public to comply with these regulations and work with law enforcement officials to maintain a safe environment for all. Together, we can make Bauchi State a better place for everyone.