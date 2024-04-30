8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Two Confirmed Dead As Bridge Collapse In Ebonyi State

S/East
Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges
Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

At least two persons have been confirmed dead after a bridge under construction at Mgbabeluzor village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi collapsed on Monday.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known while speaking to newsmen.

According to him, the incident occurred about 10 a.m. while the construction workers were at the site.

Ukandu said that the victims, Oshim Simon and Francis Inyang, were labourers working with the construction company handling the project and they died as a result of the injuries sustained when the accident happened.

He said their corpses had been evacuated and taken to Iboko General Hospital Mortuary in the area.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo: PDP G7 Members Left In Limbo As Governor Uzodinma’s Cabinet Takes Shape
Next article
Imo: Ihedioha Visits Abia Governor Otti, Ahead Of His Official Declaration For Labour Party

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  3,000 Members Resign As PDP Begins New Page Without Ihedioha In Imo

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.