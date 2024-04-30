Imo: Ihedioha Visits Abia Governor Otti, Ahead Of His Official Declaration For Labour Party

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

In preparation for his official defection to the Labour Party, Emeka Ihedioha has visited Abia Governor,Alex Otti on Sunday.

Former Imo governor resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on April,24th,2024 with over three thousand Loyalists in Imo State.

Ihedioha’s led administration was sacked by the Supreme Court judgement of Jan 2020, which declared Uzodimma the authentic winner of Imo Governorship Poll held in 2019.

A close friend of the former Deputy speaker of House Of Representatives told our correspondent that their official declaration to LP would hold by Friday and Saturday this week.

He said that Ihedioha’s defection deal was sealed three months ago with top LP stakeholders.

“We are joining LP for good. PDP is already empty, our interest is to win Imo Governorship Poll by 2027