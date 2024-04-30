8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Imo: PDP G7 Members Left In Limbo As Governor Uzodinma’s Cabinet Takes Shape

Politics
Imo : Development Centre Coordinators Yet To Receive January Salary, As Lawmakers Move For Dissolution
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From special correspondent

The fate of the seven Imo PDP G7 members who defected to the APC ahead of the November 2023 Governorship election hangs in the balance as Governor Hope Uzodinma’s new cabinet excludes them from appointments.

 

Despite their pivotal role in mobilizing support for the governor’s reelection bid, none of them have been deemed worthy of a cabinet position, sparking speculation among Imo residents.

 

Previously appointed as Special Advisers, the G7 members now find themselves sidelined, raising questions about their loyalty to the governor or their perceived capability to serve the state.

 

While some insiders suggest that they may have been rewarded with supervisory positions during the initial three-month period, the absence of their names in the new cabinet fuels skepticism.

Both PDP and APC sources offer contrasting views on the situation. A PDP caucus member, speaking anonymously, criticizes the G7’s decision to defect, questioning the wisdom of joining a ruling party that has yet to demonstrate significant achievements.

 

However, an APC chieftain defends Governor Uzodinma’s track record of rewarding loyalty and speculates that the governor may have future plans for the defectors.

 

As Governor Uzodinma’s second tenure administration takes shape, the Imo populace remains vigilant, eager to see if the G7 members will still find a place within the government or if they will be left on the political sidelines.

