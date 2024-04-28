Soludo’ll be re-elected Anambra Governor in 2025 – SUHDA

By Chuks Eke

A group of Governor Chukwuma Soludo for second tenure advocacy, under the aegis of Soludo Unity and Human Development Advocacy, SUHDA has expressed optimism that Soludo would be re-elected for sa second tenure in office in 2025, based on his tremendous achievements so far.

They insisted that Soludo has made positive impacts on the lives of average Anambrarians and even beyond so much so that he would cruise to victory without much challenges from the opposition parties.

Director-General of SUHDA, Victor Ude-Ubaka who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, explained that the group which is grass-roots-oriented with presence in 21 Local Council Areas of the State was formed to drum support for the re-election of Soludo come 2025, after its survey showed convincing flashes of unprecedented, unique and all-round developmental performances of the Governor in all sectors in just two years in office.

Flanked by other executive members of cthe group, Ude-Ubaka noted that the APGA-led governors from Peter Obi to Soludo didn’t disappoint in delivering good dividends, but hinted that “Soludo has taken altruistic public service a notch higher in his present job, adding that “his style is opposite of brigandage as examplefied

as examplefied by desperate politicians across the State.”

He attributed the resounding accomplishments of the Governor in job creation, youth empowerment, road infrastructure, industrialization, health, education, etc. to his having taken pro-active security measures at inception in liberating and recovering eight Local Council Areas of the State back from hands of brigands and unknown gunmen who rang criminal rings in the state and held it hostage and laid the foundation to steadily build a secure and liveable Anambra State.

The Director-general described Soludo as not a regular politician, but a generational gift and genius who has sign-posted a strong and enduring fortitude, invincible determination and resilient vision to make the state a shining monument.

He revealed that SUHDA “wouldn’t have connection out now to talk about the 2025 Governorship election, but given fact that certain over-ambitious individuals are already painting the social media and conventional need red with their inordinate ambition, aimed at detraction and distracting him, saying the group stands on the sanctity of power rotation after Soludo’s second tenure.

According to him, the fact that Soludo has out-performed all his predecessors in all ramifications, “morality demands that Governor Chukwuma Soludo should be encouraged to continue in his good work; he doesn’t need any iota of distraction at this point in time.

In his remarks, the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), SUHDA’s Women Leader and Director of Community Relations, Mrs Joy Oli and Lady Jude Anuli respectively declared there’s no vacancy in Government House, Awka, until Soludo from Anambra South Senatorial District completes his second term in office and sets the stage for handover to a successor from Anambra Central Senatorial District in line with power shift in the State in 2025.

In his speech, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu said the re-election of the Governor would strengthen the unity of Ndigbo to have a stronger voice at the centre.

Obiogbolu who was represented by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Political Mobilization, Obiajulu Nwoye pointed out the need to re-elect Soludo and other APGA candidates at the National and State Assemblies to ensure harmony and pursuit of common interest for the overall interest of the people of the South-East Zone particularly Anambra State.

He noted that the APGA-led Governor is committed to getting the people of the South-East Zone to properly think and take right steps in their political choice to make APGA dominant party in in power in the entire South-East states.

Also speaking, the Anglican Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Dr. Alexander Ibezim, represented by Venerable Chima Oranye hailed SUHDA for appreciating the good works of the Governor.

Bishop Ibezim whose younger brother, Onyekachukwu Ibezim is Soludo’s deputy, charged SUHDA members to move into the hinterland to propagate the achievements more as missionaries among indigenes and non-indigenes alike in the state.